Top Stories
Kendall Jenner &amp; Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Hold Hands While Hanging Out in Paris

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Hold Hands While Hanging Out in Paris

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Tue, 14 August 2018 at 12:37 am

Rihanna's LA Home Surrounded by Cops & Helicopter After Alarm Goes Off (Report)

Rihanna's LA Home Surrounded by Cops & Helicopter After Alarm Goes Off (Report)

Rihanna‘s house was swarmed by police officers and a helicopter after her home alarm system went off tonight.

Law enforcement headed to the 30-year-old “Work” singer’s home after the alarm was triggered on Monday (August 13) in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Multiple units were spotted parked outside the property, and an LAPD helicopter was also seen moving around the house.

The alarm was apparently triggered by accident, and Rihanna was not at home at the time. (She was recently spotted spending time at a nightclub in London, England.)

The heavy police response was reportedly due to the history of intruders – a man was arrested at her place back in May after he allegedly broke in and spent the night, telling officers he was there to have sex with the singer, adding that his plan was not to use force to make it happen.

Head over to TMZ to watch the video.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

SplashNewsOnline
  • Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set a wedding date? - TMZ
  • Why did Bella Thorne skip the 2018 Teen Choice Awards? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West explains his silence after Jimmy Kimmel asked him that question about Trump... - TooFab
  • Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter following backlash about her Batwoman casting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See all the pics from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! - Just Jared Jr