Tue, 14 August 2018 at 9:04 pm

Romee Strijd & Victoria's Secret Are Making Sure Women Have Bras That Fit

Romee Strijd & Victoria's Secret Are Making Sure Women Have Bras That Fit

Romee Strijd looks gorgeous while attending a celebration of the new Body by Victoria Collection on Tuesday (August 14) at Victoria’s Secret in Dallas, Tex.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel was joined at the event by style blogger Negin Mirsalehi.

Romee was joined by the Victoria’s Secret bra fit experts to help women at the event find their best fit.

“Talking about Body by Victoria & the bra fit expert program today in Dallas 💕,” Romee posted on her Instagram account.
