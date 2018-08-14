Safaree Samuels Claims Nicki Minaj Cut Him With a Knife: 'I Almost Died'

Safaree Samuels and Nicki Minaj are sparring on Twitter.

The former longtime couple got into a heated back-and-forth on Tuesday (August 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

“Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it’s time to dip,” Safaree tweeted.

“U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with ‘free money’ that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY,” she fired back.

See the heated tweets below.

Unless I really cared still I could not let the mention of someone's name get me that riled up. That looks like some1 who either stlll cares or just holding on to a lot of hate towards someone. How many times have I said I never wrote ur raps? Nobody even talks about that anymore — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018







You hold on to everything. your problem with Dj self is because me and him are so cool and nothing else. You have a problem with mona Scott because she put me on the show. let all that ish go. And now I stole your card? The 1 you gave me he pin for and had me doing ish with? — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

We know each other inside out. Everything there was for us. I didn't use your card for prostitutes. We both didn't trust each other. You did shit I did shit. You said you were messing with meek a few years b4 y'all got together and I'm not mad at that. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Towards the end it got toxic and I just packed up and left. I did things for spite and so did you. I don't wish you bad and I don't want us back together just like I'm sure you don't. I don't need you you don't need me but we will always be linked in the public no matter what. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it's time to dip. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

And you know what I still don't have no hate for you cuz I'm happy in my own mind now. Enjoy your album dropping. And stop letting these ppl see you sweat. This ain't you. You too big to act the way you be acting. No1 on ur level acts like that. Period — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

So what if @djenvy and @djself support me they support you to.. I've been places and they play your music allll the time. Stop letting your hate for me reflect on how you treat others. You hate me I love you and want you good but I don't like you looking like your losing it! — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

How was I begging to go to Europe with you and you were in a full blown relationship towards the end of ours? I knew it a wrap. I still have the email when you hit me saying let's spend Christmas together and work things out so please stop. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

I thought you were gonna zen and cleanse your mind and body what kind of zen is this 😩😩😩.. what in the zen sorcery is going here 😩😩 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

1st off Me and tyga didn’t go to the same dr. We did it the same day. Diff doctors . Listen I don’t know if this has to do with 1st week sales but you need to finish your zen. And don’t talk about vh1 checks cuz the way you’re acting it’s like your auditioning to be on LHH — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

At least y’all know I was trying to keep my nudes to myself now. Some1 was trying to leak my di%^ pic for years and ive been trying to stop it forever. But is this suppose to be your promo run? I’m flattered that you feel talking about me can help. I can’t believe ur still mad. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

It’s about to be 5wholeee years. There’s no way I could hold on to something that long. You can front all you want you’re not happy. Don’t talk about my Big Dick swinging in the shower video no1 knows about that 1 😩😩😩 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with “free money” that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Sherika & I had a bet that soon as you knew meek was bout to come home your crawl back & ya did! 🤣 came to my house CRYING. JOYCE WAS THERE! My whole glam was there! Left who?!?! You gettin aired out on #QueenRadio too on Thursday! Apologize & STFU — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Sherika & I had a bet that soon as you knew meek was bout to come home your crawl back & ya did! 🤣 came to my house CRYING. JOYCE WAS THERE! My whole glam was there! Left who?!?! You gettin aired out on #QueenRadio too on Thursday! Apologize & STFU — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Tyga shit ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Btch you hit me & meek asking us to get your dick pic back from someone. Lol. You were playing with ur dick in the shower by urself with suds & shit. I have the email where u said you couldn’t pay ur electric bill & why you lied on me but go AWWFFF SIS! https://t.co/QkoZjLFkf4 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018