Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 2:10 pm

Safaree Samuels Claims Nicki Minaj Cut Him With a Knife: 'I Almost Died'

Safaree Samuels Claims Nicki Minaj Cut Him With a Knife: 'I Almost Died'

Safaree Samuels and Nicki Minaj are sparring on Twitter.

The former longtime couple got into a heated back-and-forth on Tuesday (August 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

“Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it’s time to dip,” Safaree tweeted.

“U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with ‘free money’ that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY,” she fired back.

See the heated tweets below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Nicki Minaj, Safaree Samuels

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Margot Robbie's portrayal of Sharon Tate has the approval of her family - TMZ
  • You need to hear Ariana Grande sing this Celine Dion song - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney unveiled the first image of the actress playing Mulan in live-action film - TooFab
  • Kerry Washington is headed to Hulu in Old City Blues - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber took Hailey Baldwin home to Canada - Just Jared Jr