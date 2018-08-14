Sam Smith Heads Out of LA to His Next Tour Stop!

Sam Smith is on the move!

The 26-year-old “Too Good at Goodbyes” crooner was spotted departing from LAX airport on Monday (August 13) in Los Angeles.

Sam is getting ready to perform in St. Paul, Minn. on Tuesday night (August 14) as part of his current The Thrill Of It All Tour.

Sam‘s been grappling with a sticky situation online: he was recorded saying he doesn’t “like Michael Jackson” while on a boating trip with his friend Adam Lambert, which has caused both backlash and defense from fans on social media.