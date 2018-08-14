Sarah Huckabee Sanders Says She 'Can't Guarantee' Donald Trump Didn't Say the N-Word

Sarah Huckabee Sanders cannot say for certain that President Donald Trump never said the N-word during The Apprentice.

The 36-year-old White House Press Secretary was asked about the topic during a press conference on Tuesday (August 14) following the news of Omarosa Manigault‘s reported recordings in the White House, including one in which campaign aides discuss the possibility of a tape existing.

During the questioning, Sarah said that she “can’t guarantee” that the President never said the word.

“The President addressed that question directly via Twitter…I can certainly say I’ve never heard him use that term or anything similar,” she said.

“I can’t guarantee anything, but I can tell you that the President addressed this question directly. I can tell you that I never heard it. I can also tell you that if myself, or the people that are in this building serving this country every single day doing our very best to help people all across this country and make it better…if at any point we felt that the President was who some of his critics claim him to be, we certainly wouldn’t be here.”

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted: “.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up.”

