Sarah Paulson, Steve McQueen, John Mulaney & More Announced as Esquire's Mavericks of Hollywood 2018!
Sarah Paulson, Steve McQueen and John Mulaney are mavericks!
The three stars are among those named on Esquire‘s annual Mavericks of Hollywood list this year – including Bill Nighy and Brian Tyree Henry – which was revealed in the September 2018 issue, out now.
Here’s what the stars had to say…
Sarah, on Ryan Murphy: “He makes me feel seen. You don’t leave somewhere where you’re being celebrated and challenged. It’s like being in a marriage that works.”
Steve, on his work: “I’m looking for truth in whatever I do. I don’t like the idea of putting a stencil on a narrative. I want the narrative to tell me how it wants to be seen.”
John, on overdressing: “People say, ‘I don’t want to look too dressy,’ but unless it’s a wedding that insists everyone dress like Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, no one’s going to be upset.”
For more from this year’s mavericks, visit Esquire.com.