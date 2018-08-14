Taraji P. Henson Can Hear What Men Are Thinking in 'What Men Want' Trailer - Watch Now!

Taraji P. Henson can hear what men are thinking in the brand new trailer for What Men Want!

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: Ali Davis (Henson) is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a well-deserved promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world… until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts! With her newfound power, Ali looks to outsmart her colleagues as she races to sign the next basketball superstar, but the lengths she has to go to will put her relationship with her best friends and a potential new love interest (Aldis Hodge) to the test.

Tracy Morgan, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Tamala Jones, Max Greenfield, Erykah Badu, and more also star.

If you don’t know, the film is a reboot of the 2000 Nancy Meyers film What Women Want, starring Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt.

The movie hits theaters on January 11, 2019.