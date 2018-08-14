Top Stories
Rihanna's LA Home Surrounded by Cops &amp; Helicopter

Rihanna's LA Home Surrounded by Cops & Helicopter

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

The 100's Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

The 100's Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Kendall Jenner's Ex Boyfriend Blake Griffin Is Showing Off His Insane Body Alongside His New Girlfriend

Kendall Jenner's Ex Boyfriend Blake Griffin Is Showing Off His Insane Body Alongside His New Girlfriend

Tue, 14 August 2018 at 9:53 am

Taraji P. Henson Can Hear What Men Are Thinking in 'What Men Want' Trailer - Watch Now!

Taraji P. Henson Can Hear What Men Are Thinking in 'What Men Want' Trailer - Watch Now!

Taraji P. Henson can hear what men are thinking in the brand new trailer for What Men Want!

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: Ali Davis (Henson) is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a well-deserved promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world… until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts! With her newfound power, Ali looks to outsmart her colleagues as she races to sign the next basketball superstar, but the lengths she has to go to will put her relationship with her best friends and a potential new love interest (Aldis Hodge) to the test.

Tracy Morgan, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Tamala Jones, Max Greenfield, Erykah Badu, and more also star.

If you don’t know, the film is a reboot of the 2000 Nancy Meyers film What Women Want, starring Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt.

The movie hits theaters on January 11, 2019.
Just Jared on Facebook
taraji p henson what men want 01

Photos: Paramount
Posted to: aldis hodge, Erykah Badu, Max Greenfield, Richard Roundtree, Tamala Jones, Tracy Morgan, Video, Wendi McLendon-Covey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Margot Robbie's portrayal of Sharon Tate has the approval of her family - TMZ
  • You need to hear Ariana Grande sing this Celine Dion song - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney unveiled the first image of the actress playing Mulan in live-action film - TooFab
  • Kerry Washington is headed to Hulu in Old City Blues - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber took Hailey Baldwin home to Canada - Just Jared Jr