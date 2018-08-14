Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Her Music Career & Feeling Overwhelmed

Teyana Taylor graces the cover of Playboy‘s September/October 2018 issue, out on August 28.

Here’s what the 27-year-old K.T.S.E. entertainer had to say…

On her career: “Everybody knows, as far as the music side, it’s been a long journey for me—which it has been for any person who’s great in the industry…I definitely feel overwhelmed sometimes because I’m doing so much to occupy my mind from the things that are not quite happening the way I want or need them to happen. The other 100 things that I do are just until it comes to fruition.”

On the industry: “Being in the business of this dirty, dirty game, I had to grow up pretty fast. You gotta be careful. You got to know what’s going on, because some people are intimidated that you know too much at a young age. Patience has been my biggest challenge. There’s times where I’d just be laying in bed, crying. I’d been doing this for so many years and it was just not happening.”

On whether she’s difficult: “I’m not difficult; I’m just not willing to belittle myself—to settle. I’m going to have self-respect. I’m going to be a strong woman all across the board whether you like it or not. Maybe that’s why it took me so long to get where I wanted to be. I was never willing to be what someone else wanted…hey, if we don’t bust it wide open, there ain’t gonna be no you! So put some respect on that capital W in Woman. Wo-man.”

For more from Teyana, visit Playboy.com.