Tue, 14 August 2018 at 5:24 pm

'The Green Book' Releases New Poster & Trailer - Watch Now!

The Green Book just released a new poster and a trailer, which you can watch right here!

The movie, which hits theaters on November 21, co-stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali.

Peter Farrelly directed the film, which is inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line.

When Tony Lip (Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley (Ali), a world-class Black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on “The Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. Confronted with racism, danger-as well as unexpected humanity and humor-they are forced to set aside differences to survive and thrive on the journey of a lifetime.

Watch the trailer below!
Photos: Universal Pictures
