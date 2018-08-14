Topher Grace Says Researching David Duke for 'BlacKkKlansman' was 'Worst Month of His Life'

Topher Grace talked all about working with Spike Lee on BlacKkKlansmen and how evil David Duke is while making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night (August 13)!

The 40-year-old actor called his extensive research into Duke’s hateful career “the worst month of his life.”

Topher also revealed that during improvisational times during filming, director Spike would invent “the most racist thing [Grace had] ever heard” for Topher‘s Duke to say in a whisper.

Pulling Spike aside, Topher said that he had to tell Spike, “Hey man, no need to whisper that to me, like I don’t want the credit when I say it.”



