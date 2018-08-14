Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 2:54 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Heads Out After a Pilates Session in Studio City!

Vanessa Hudgens Heads Out After a Pilates Session in Studio City!

Vanessa Hudgens is braving the heat for a workout!

The 29-year-old High School Musical star was spotted heading out after a pilates session on Tuesday (August 14) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa was seen giving her friend Skyler Shaye a hug and kiss goodbye as she made her way out.

She sported a pink crop top, showing off her physique, for the workout sesh.

Vanessa recently opened up about the advice she would give to her younger self in an interview with Cosmopolitan.
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens pilates workout august 2018 skylar shaye 01
vanessa hudgens pilates workout august 2018 skylar shaye 02
vanessa hudgens pilates workout august 2018 skylar shaye 03
vanessa hudgens pilates workout august 2018 skylar shaye 04
vanessa hudgens pilates workout august 2018 skylar shaye 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Skyler Shaye, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Margot Robbie's portrayal of Sharon Tate has the approval of her family - TMZ
  • You need to hear Ariana Grande sing this Celine Dion song - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney unveiled the first image of the actress playing Mulan in live-action film - TooFab
  • Kerry Washington is headed to Hulu in Old City Blues - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber took Hailey Baldwin home to Canada - Just Jared Jr