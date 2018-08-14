Zachary Quinto on Wrapping Up 'The Boys in the Band': 'I Need To Step Away & Look Back'

Zachary Quinto keeps close to his longtime boyfriend Miles McMillan while strolling side-by-side through the SoHo neighborhood with their pet pooch on Sunday afternoon (August 12) in New York City.

The couple enjoyed a beautiful day in the Big Apple after Zach gave his final performance of the Broadway play The Boys in the Band the evening before.

“I’ve learned about myself that I definitely need time and perspective to really be able to digest — especially with a play,” Zachary recently told WWD. “When you do the same thing every night for months on end, there is a kind of physical invasion about the experience — it gets into your body. And that takes time to work out and to let go of. I do feel like this [coming] month for me is about that — I need to step away and look back.”