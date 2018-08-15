Angie Harmon Flaunts Super Sexy Bikini Body While Celebrating 46th Birthday!

Angie Harmon is celebrating her birthday – and showing off her super hot body!

The Rizzoli & Isles star rang in her 46th birthday with her three daughters, her actor-boyfriend Greg Vaughan and his three sons, along with some friends with a vacation at the beach.

During their trip, Angie took to Instagram to share a couple of shots from their trip where she flaunted her super hot body in a tiny bikini.

“Well THAT was FUN!! 😂🎉🎊👏🏼 Love y’all so very much & thank you for an AWESOME BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION!! #blessed #grateful #moderndaybradybunch #FAE #framily,” Angie captioned the below photos.

