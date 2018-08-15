Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 4:25 pm

Artist Lucy Sparrow Takes Hollywood By 'Fully Felted' Storm

Artist Lucy Sparrow Takes Hollywood By 'Fully Felted' Storm

Lucy Sparrow holds up items from her playful pop-up felt supermarket Sparrow Mart at The Standard hotel in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday (August 12).

Over the course of a year, the British contemporary artist and five assistants cut, stitched, stuffed and decorated 31,000 everyday supermarket items including smiling strawberries, felt bottles of Windex and furry platters of sushi. Everything in the supermarket is made of felt including the cigarettes behind the counter, the pizza oven and the soda refrigerator. Even the ATM!

“I made this artwork because I wanted people to escape real life and experience a feeling of absolute contentment and happiness when they come and visit,” she says.

Lucy‘s pop-up supermarket is a MUST-SEE and open through August 31st – or until items sell out. If you plan on making a shopping the fluffy felted groceries, arrive early, daily wait times have been reaching up to five hours!
Just Jared on Facebook
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 01
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 01
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 02
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 02
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 03
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 03
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 04
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 04
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 05
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 05
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 06
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 06
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 07
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 07
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 08
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 08
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 09
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 09
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 10
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 10
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 11
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 11
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 12
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 12
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 13
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 13
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 14
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 14
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 15
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 15
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 16
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 16
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 17
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 17
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 18
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 18
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 19
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 19
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 20
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 20
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 21
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 21
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 22
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 22
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 23
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 23
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 24
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 24
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 25
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 25
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 26
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 26
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 27
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 27
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 28
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 28
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 29
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 29
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 30
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 30
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 31
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 31
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 32
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 32
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 33
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 33
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 34
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 34
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 35
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 35
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 36
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 36
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 37
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 37
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 38
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 38
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 39
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 39
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 40
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 40
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 41
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 41
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 42
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 42
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 43
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 43
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 44
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 44
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 45
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 45
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 46
lucy sparrow felt sparrow mart 46

Credit: Just Jared
Posted to: Lucy Sparrow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr