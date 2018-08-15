Artist Lucy Sparrow Takes Hollywood By 'Fully Felted' Storm

Lucy Sparrow holds up items from her playful pop-up felt supermarket Sparrow Mart at The Standard hotel in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday (August 12).

Over the course of a year, the British contemporary artist and five assistants cut, stitched, stuffed and decorated 31,000 everyday supermarket items including smiling strawberries, felt bottles of Windex and furry platters of sushi. Everything in the supermarket is made of felt including the cigarettes behind the counter, the pizza oven and the soda refrigerator. Even the ATM!

“I made this artwork because I wanted people to escape real life and experience a feeling of absolute contentment and happiness when they come and visit,” she says.

Lucy‘s pop-up supermarket is a MUST-SEE and open through August 31st – or until items sell out. If you plan on making a shopping the fluffy felted groceries, arrive early, daily wait times have been reaching up to five hours!