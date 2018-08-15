Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 5:29 pm

Ben Affleck Celebrates His 46th Birthday With A New Car!

Ben Affleck Celebrates His 46th Birthday With A New Car!

Ben Affleck may be treating himself to a new car for his birthday!

The 46-year-old actor was spotted looking at new vehicles at a dealership on Wednesday afternoon (August 15) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Ben was all smiles while looking at some of the cars on the lot.

It looks like Ben may have taken one of the cars for a spin, before returning to chat with a salesperson.

Ben is doing well. He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here,” a source recently told People.

We’re glad to hear Ben is doing so well! Happy birthday!
Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck buys a car for birthday 01
ben affleck buys a car for birthday 02
ben affleck buys a car for birthday 03
ben affleck buys a car for birthday 04
ben affleck buys a car for birthday 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ben Affleck

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr