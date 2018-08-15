Ben Affleck Celebrates His 46th Birthday With A New Car!

Ben Affleck may be treating himself to a new car for his birthday!

The 46-year-old actor was spotted looking at new vehicles at a dealership on Wednesday afternoon (August 15) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Ben was all smiles while looking at some of the cars on the lot.

It looks like Ben may have taken one of the cars for a spin, before returning to chat with a salesperson.

“Ben is doing well. He is in a good place mentally and has worked really hard to get here,” a source recently told People.

We’re glad to hear Ben is doing so well! Happy birthday!