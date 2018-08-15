Cardi B Will Open the MTV VMAs 2018!

Cardi B is bringing the party to MTV!

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper will perform for the first time since giving birth to baby Kulture in July on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

MTV made the exciting announcement on their VMAs Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon (August 15).

“🚨 WANNA PARTY WITH CARDI??? 🚨 @iamcardib will open the 2018 @VMAs. You don’t wanna miss this. August 20th at 9p on MTV 🎉 #VMAs,” they wrote.

Are you excited to see Cardi return to the stage? See the announcement below!