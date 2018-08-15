Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 5:49 pm

Cardi B Will Open the MTV VMAs 2018!

Cardi B Will Open the MTV VMAs 2018!

Cardi B is bringing the party to MTV!

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper will perform for the first time since giving birth to baby Kulture in July on Monday night (August 20) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cardi B

MTV made the exciting announcement on their VMAs Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon (August 15).

“🚨 WANNA PARTY WITH CARDI??? 🚨 @iamcardib will open the 2018 @VMAs. You don’t wanna miss this. August 20th at 9p on MTV 🎉 #VMAs,” they wrote.

Are you excited to see Cardi return to the stage? See the announcement below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Cardi B, MTV VMAs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr