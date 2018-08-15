Chris Pratt Speaks About James Gunn's Firing: 'It's Not an Easy Time'

Chris Pratt is speaking about the firing of James Gunn in a new interivew, and these are his first statements since he came together with the Guardians of the Galaxy cast to write an open letter supporting the director.

“It’s not an easy time,” Chris said. “We all love James and he’s a good friend of ours, but we also really love playing the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s a complicated situation for everybody. And you know, we just want to move forward and do what’s right and be the best people we can be,” Pratt told the AP.

Chris added about the news breaking right around Comic-Con, “I love going to Comic-Con but I ended up not doing a lot of interviews around that time just because it was so shocking. All I know is we put a lot of time, thought and effort into the statement that we released about it. And I think we all kind of want that statement to be essentially what we have to say about it. And we were pretty clear and honest about how we feel.”

James was fired last month after offensive tweets resurfaced from his past.