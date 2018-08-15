Top Stories
Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 9:27 am

Crazy Rich Asians' Remy Hii Joins 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Crazy Rich Asians' Remy Hii Joins 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Crazy Rich Asians actor Remy Hii has joined the cast of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Wrap reports!

It’s unknown what role Remy has landed in the movie, which will hit theaters on July 5, 2019.

Remy reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Wait I’m in WHAT?!”

Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man, with Jake Gyllenhaal signed on to play the villain Mysterio. Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and more are also returning.

You may also recognize Remy from his work on Netflix’s Marco Polo or the Australian series Harrow! Be sure to check out Crazy Rich Asians, which is in theaters today.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Remy Hii

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr