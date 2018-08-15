Crazy Rich Asians' Remy Hii Joins 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Crazy Rich Asians actor Remy Hii has joined the cast of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Wrap reports!

It’s unknown what role Remy has landed in the movie, which will hit theaters on July 5, 2019.

Remy reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Wait I’m in WHAT?!”

Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man, with Jake Gyllenhaal signed on to play the villain Mysterio. Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and more are also returning.

You may also recognize Remy from his work on Netflix’s Marco Polo or the Australian series Harrow! Be sure to check out Crazy Rich Asians, which is in theaters today.