Top Stories
'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Liam Payne &amp; Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 11:01 pm

Darren Criss Shows Off His Biceps While Heading to the Gym!

Darren Criss Shows Off His Biceps While Heading to the Gym!

Darren Criss looks handsome arriving at the gym on Wednesday afternoon (August 15) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actor put his buff biceps on display in a blue tank shirt as he arrived at the gym for his daily workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Darren Criss

Darren has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

The awards show will air live on NBC on Monday, September 17.
Just Jared on Facebook
darren criss shows off his biceps while heading to the gym 01
darren criss shows off his biceps while heading to the gym 02
darren criss shows off his biceps while heading to the gym 03
darren criss shows off his biceps while heading to the gym 04
darren criss shows off his biceps while heading to the gym 05
darren criss shows off his biceps while heading to the gym 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Darren Criss

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr