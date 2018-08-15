Darren Criss Shows Off His Biceps While Heading to the Gym!

Darren Criss looks handsome arriving at the gym on Wednesday afternoon (August 15) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actor put his buff biceps on display in a blue tank shirt as he arrived at the gym for his daily workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Darren Criss

Darren has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

The awards show will air live on NBC on Monday, September 17.