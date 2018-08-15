Top Stories
Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Share a Kiss in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard Share a Kiss in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski met up with hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard for lunch in the Big Apple!

The 27-year-old model and her beau were spotted getting lunch together at Jack’s Wife Freda on Tuesday (August 14) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

Emily showed off her toned abs in a cropped Coca Cola tee paired with denim shorts.

Before the couple parted ways, Emily shared a kiss with Sebastian outside the restaurant.

Emily just got back from a quick trip to Italy, where she attended the Unicef Summer Gala and spent some time yachting with pals.
