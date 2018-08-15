Emma Stone Reveals the Reason She's Not on Social Media

Emma Stone is on the cover of Elle magazine’s September 2018 issue, on newsstands August 28.

Here’s what the 29-year-old actress had to share with Jennifer Lawrence, who interviewed her for the mag…

On turning 30: “My twenties were a really interesting time, and there’s been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive. It’s weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it’s like, Now what do I actively want as an adult?”

On the importance of friendships: “I think friendship is pretty much everything. Here’s another turning-30 thing I’ve realized: You pick your family. You realize that your friendships, the people who go with you into these next phases of your life- you’re choosing your family.”

On why she doesn’t have social media: “I think it wouldn’t be a positive thing for me. If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them.”

