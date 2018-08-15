Top Stories
Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 8:23 am

Emma Stone Reveals the Reason She's Not on Social Media

Emma Stone Reveals the Reason She's Not on Social Media

Emma Stone is on the cover of Elle magazine’s September 2018 issue, on newsstands August 28.

Here’s what the 29-year-old actress had to share with Jennifer Lawrence, who interviewed her for the mag…

On turning 30: “My twenties were a really interesting time, and there’s been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive. It’s weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it’s like, Now what do I actively want as an adult?”

On the importance of friendships: “I think friendship is pretty much everything. Here’s another turning-30 thing I’ve realized: You pick your family. You realize that your friendships, the people who go with you into these next phases of your life- you’re choosing your family.”

On why she doesn’t have social media: “I think it wouldn’t be a positive thing for me. If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them.”

For more from Emma, visit Elle.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
emma stone elle september 01
emma stone elle september 02
emma stone elle september 03
emma stone elle september 04
emma stone elle september 05

Credit: Ben Hassett/Elle
Posted to: Emma Stone, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr