Eva Longoria Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner with Husband Jose Baston!

Eva Longoria is all smiles as she and husband Jose Baston arrive for dinner with friends on Monday night (August 13) at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old actress/director looked chic in a black, silk blouse, white jeans and clear heels while the 50-year-old businessman went dapper in a green blazer for their night out on the town.

Since welcoming son Santiago back in June, Eva has been enjoying time out of the spotlight.

Earlier this month, Eva did make her return to the red carpet for the premiere of her upcoming movie Dog Days.