Wed, 15 August 2018 at 3:15 pm
Find Out Who Is Challenging Will Smith to a Push-Up Contest!
- Will Smith has been challenged to a push-up challenge – TMZ
- Who was Liam Payne seen kissing? – Just Jared Jr
- Find out who interviewed Emma Stone for her mag cover – Lainey Gossip
- Dane Cook brushes off the haters over his relationship – DListed
- Whoops! Find out who dropped the F bomb on TV – TooFab
- Will Bernie Sanders run in 2020? – Towleroad
- Dove Cameron is loving her unreleased songs – J-14
