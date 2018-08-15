Top Stories
Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 10:57 pm

Henry Golding Assigns Superlatives to His 'Crazy Rich Asians' Co-Stars - Watch Now!

Henry Golding is assigning superlatives to his co-stars, like “Best Pep Talk Giver” and “Most Likely to Dish With You About Binge-Worthy Shows”!

The 31-year-old Crazy Rich Asians actor assigned different superlatives to his co-stars backstage during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (August 15).

Can you guess who on the Crazy Rich Asians cast would be “Most Likely to Always Be On Their Phone”? Or “Most Likely To Get You Into Trouble”?

Watch Henry make his picks below!
