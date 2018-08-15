Top Stories
Emmys Co-Host Colin Jost Slams Award Shows as 'Adults Getting Trophies'

Emmys Co-Host Colin Jost Slams Award Shows as 'Adults Getting Trophies'

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 1:48 pm

Henry Golding & 'Crazy Rich Asians' Stars Says Their Film Is 'For Everyone'!

Henry Golding & 'Crazy Rich Asians' Stars Says Their Film Is 'For Everyone'!

Jimmy O. Yang, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Kevin Kwan, Constance Wu and Ken Jeong are all smiles as they pose backstage at SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Spotlight with The Cast Of Crazy Rich Asians held on Wednesday (August 15) in New York City.

That same day, the cast joined the TODAY show to discuss the film’s groundbreaking level of representation as the first movie with an all-Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club premiered 25 years ago.

“We’ve been doing press tours and screenings for a lot of people, everybody’s really moved by it but also really thinks it’s funny,” Constance said. “It’s for everybody.”

“I’m so proud to be part of this,” Yeoh said. It’s so diverse, but at the same time, it’s got heart.”

In case you missed it, check out JustJared.com‘s interview with Henry here!


‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Cast On The Film’s Impact On Representation In Hollywood | TODAY
Just Jared on Facebook
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 01
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 02
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 03
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 04
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 05
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 06
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 07
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 08
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 09
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 10
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 11
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 12
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 13
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 14
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 15
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 16
henry golding crazy rich asians stars says their film is for everyone 17

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Awkwafina, Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians, Henry Golding, jimmy o yang, Ken Jeong, Kevin Kwan, Michelle Yeoh

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr