Henry Golding & 'Crazy Rich Asians' Stars Says Their Film Is 'For Everyone'!

Jimmy O. Yang, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Kevin Kwan, Constance Wu and Ken Jeong are all smiles as they pose backstage at SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Spotlight with The Cast Of Crazy Rich Asians held on Wednesday (August 15) in New York City.

That same day, the cast joined the TODAY show to discuss the film’s groundbreaking level of representation as the first movie with an all-Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club premiered 25 years ago.

“We’ve been doing press tours and screenings for a lot of people, everybody’s really moved by it but also really thinks it’s funny,” Constance said. “It’s for everybody.”

“I’m so proud to be part of this,” Yeoh said. It’s so diverse, but at the same time, it’s got heart.”

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Cast On The Film’s Impact On Representation In Hollywood | TODAY