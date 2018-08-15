James Corden Makes Ben Simmons & Mayim Bialik Nuzzle Snakes on 'Late Late Show'!

Mayim Bialik and Ben Simmons got up, close and personal with two snakes during a game of “Nuzzle Whaaa??” during their appearance on The Late Late Show on Tuesday night (August 14)!

The skit saw the 42-year-old Big Bang Theory star and the 22-year-old basketball player, along with James and his resident drummer, Guillermo Brown, try to figure out which object was in front of them just by sticking their faces in it.

James was especially shocked when he correctly guessed that he’d come face to face with the snakes at the end of the game, saying: “That’s not funny, however, we did win!”

Nuzzle Whaaa?? w/ Mayim Bialik & Ben Simmons

