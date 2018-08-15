Jennifer Garner Jokes About Why Her 'Hand Almost Fell Off' After Moving to New York City From West Virginia

Jennifer Garner is paying homage to her roots on the cover of Southern Living‘s September 2018 issue.

On moving to New York City after growing up in West Virginia: “When I first moved to New York City, my hand almost fell off from waving at every person I passed on the sidewalk—because that’s how I had been raised.”

On interacting with people: “I really believe the more people you make eye contact and share a smile with, the happier and more connected you feel.”

On not battling with her kids about healthy meals: “I try not to battle with them about food. I do my very best to take my cues from my mom and put good food in front of them and let it be from there.”

