Top Stories
Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 10:11 am

Jennifer Garner Jokes About Why Her 'Hand Almost Fell Off' After Moving to New York City From West Virginia

Jennifer Garner Jokes About Why Her 'Hand Almost Fell Off' After Moving to New York City From West Virginia

Jennifer Garner is paying homage to her roots on the cover of Southern Living‘s September 2018 issue.

Here’s what the actress had to share with the mag…

On moving to New York City after growing up in West Virginia: “When I first moved to New York City, my hand almost fell off from waving at every person I passed on the sidewalk—because that’s how I had been raised.”

On interacting with people: “I really believe the more people you make eye contact and share a smile with, the happier and more connected you feel.”

On not battling with her kids about healthy meals: “I try not to battle with them about food. I do my very best to take my cues from my mom and put good food in front of them and let it be from there.”

For more from Jennifer, visit SouthernLiving.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner southern living 01

Credit: Victor Demarchelier
Posted to: Jennifer Garner, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr