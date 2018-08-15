Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 8:43 pm

Jessica Biel Attends 'The Sinner' Season 2 Screening in NYC!

Jessica Biel Attends 'The Sinner' Season 2 Screening in NYC!

Jessica Biel is enjoying a screening of The Sinner!

The 36-year-old actress and producer watched the season premiere of her hit show on Wednesday (August 15) in at 92nd Street Y in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel

Jessica, who is the executive producer of the show, attended the Season 2 premiere screening and participated in a Q&A after the show.

Jessica recently shared a video of herself and husband Justin Timberlake indulging in her “irrational Cirque du Soleil dream.” Watch it now!
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 01
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 02
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 03
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 04
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 05
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 06
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 07
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 08
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 09
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 10
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 11
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 12
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 13
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 14
jessica biel august 2018 nyc 92y 15

Photos: StarPix
Posted to: Jessica Biel, The Sinner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr