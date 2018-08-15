Jim Carrey Explains Why He Took a Break From Hollywood

Jim Carrey is on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter‘s new issue.

Here’s what the 56-year-old comedian had to share with the mag…

On why he took time off from Hollywood: “I just didn’t want to be in the business anymore. I didn’t like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that. And maybe it’s because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting — of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever.”

On his anti-Trump art on Twitter: “I knew sooner or later I’d find a worthy way to use Twitter. My manager used to be like, ‘Don’t do stuff on there. You’re f*cking insane.’”

On why he doesn’t have direct access to his Twitter and has three people approve posts before posting: “When you’re in my position, I think it’s a really smart thing to have a buffer.”

