Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 12:17 am

Joe Alwyn Kicks Off Press Tour for Movie 'Operation Finale'

Joe Alwyn poses for a photo with Sir Bin Kingsley while attending the 92Y/FOLCS event for their movie Operation Finale on Tuesday (August 14) at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

The actors were joined at the event by director Chris Weitz.

Oscar Isaac, Melanie Laurent, Haley Lu Richardson, and Nick Kroll also star in the historical drama, which hits theaters on August 29.

Joe just made his Instagram account public for the first time and we hope to see him posting from the press tour. He’s already revealed a picture from a trip with girlfriend Taylor Swift!
