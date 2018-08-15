Top Stories
Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 7:07 pm

Joe Jonas Rides Scooter Around NYC With Sophie Turner on His Birthday!

Happy 29th birthday, Joe Jonas!

The DNCE singer looks like he’s having a blast today (August 15) scootering around New York City with fiancee Sophie Turner.

The Razor scooter reportedly belonged to a friendly photographer!

The engaged couple walked hand-in-hand and did some shopping at Kith.

Sophie wore a long-sleeve red shirt with black shorts and colorful sneakers, accessorizing with a pair of cat-eye shades, small hoop earrings, a “J” necklace, and of course, her engagement ring.

They both wore gold watches and black nail polish – Joe on his thumb nails!

Joe and Sophie recently had lunch with his parents after spending some time in Miami.

15+ pictures inside of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner out and about…

joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 01
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 02
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 03
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 04
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 05
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 06
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 07
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 08
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 09
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 10
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 11
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 12
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 13
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 14
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 15
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 16
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 17
joe jonas rides scooter around nyc with sophie turner on his birthday 18

