Joe Jonas Rides Scooter Around NYC With Sophie Turner on His Birthday!
Happy 29th birthday, Joe Jonas!
The DNCE singer looks like he’s having a blast today (August 15) scootering around New York City with fiancee Sophie Turner.
The Razor scooter reportedly belonged to a friendly photographer!
The engaged couple walked hand-in-hand and did some shopping at Kith.
Sophie wore a long-sleeve red shirt with black shorts and colorful sneakers, accessorizing with a pair of cat-eye shades, small hoop earrings, a “J” necklace, and of course, her engagement ring.
They both wore gold watches and black nail polish – Joe on his thumb nails!
Joe and Sophie recently had lunch with his parents after spending some time in Miami.
