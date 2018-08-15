Joe Jonas Rides Scooter Around NYC With Sophie Turner on His Birthday!

Happy 29th birthday, Joe Jonas!

The DNCE singer looks like he’s having a blast today (August 15) scootering around New York City with fiancee Sophie Turner.

The Razor scooter reportedly belonged to a friendly photographer!

The engaged couple walked hand-in-hand and did some shopping at Kith.

Sophie wore a long-sleeve red shirt with black shorts and colorful sneakers, accessorizing with a pair of cat-eye shades, small hoop earrings, a “J” necklace, and of course, her engagement ring.

They both wore gold watches and black nail polish – Joe on his thumb nails!

Joe and Sophie recently had lunch with his parents after spending some time in Miami.

