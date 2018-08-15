Top Stories
Wed, 15 August 2018 at 5:19 pm

Karlie Kloss, Carolyn Murphy, Doutzen Kroes & More Top Models Pose for 'WSJ Magazine' 10th Anniversary Issue!

Karlie Kloss, Carolyn Murphy and Doutzen Kroes are striking a pose!

The three models all grace the cover of WSJ. Magazine‘s September 2018 Style Anniversary Issue, out on August 25.

The issue features ten top models across five different covers – including Adwoa Aboah, Freja Beha Erichsen, Tao Okamoto, Anna Ewers, Andreea Diaconu, Rianne Van Rompae and Imaan Hammam – all shot by Inez & Vinoodh.

Here’s what the models had to say…

Karlie on the state of the model in 2018: “Everyone’s a super-hyphenate person these days. It’s no longer enough to just be one thing, but also you don’t have to just be one thing…being a muse is not always reflective of who you are and what you stand for.”

Carolyn on being the elder statesman of the group at the age of 45: “I’m very aware of the need to be a role model and to have an intention and purpose that translate for the younger generation.”

Doutzen on social media balance: “It’s hard to find that balance of not sharing too much of yourself or making it a family album, but also keeping it professional. It’s always a whole discussion with my agents, like how do we do this?”

For more from the models, head to WSJ.com.
wsj september 2018 cover 1
wsj september 2018 cover 2
wsj september 2018 cover 3
wsj september 2018 cover 4
wsj september 2018 cover 5

Credit: Inez & Vinoodh; Photos: WSJ. Magazine
Posted to: Adwoa Aboah, Andreea Diaconu, Anna Ewers, Caroline Murphy, Doutzen Kroes, Freja Beha Erichsen, Imaan Hammam, Karlie Kloss, Rianne Van Rompae, Tao Okamoto

