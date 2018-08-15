Katy Perry Bundles Up to Get a Bite to Eat in Sydney!

Katy Perry is exploring the food scene Down Under!

The 33-year-old entertainer stepped out to grab a bite to eat with a friend on Wednesday (August 15) in the Paddington district of Sydney, Australia.

Since Australia is currently in winter, Katy bundled up in a track suit and a long puffer coat.

Katy accessorized with a Chanel fanny pack, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

After getting some lunch, Katy did some shopping, including a stop at Alice McCall.

