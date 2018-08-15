Keri Russell to Make Broadway Debut in 'Burn This' with Adam Driver!

Top Stories
Keri Russell is set to make her Broadway debut!

The actress will be taking the stage in the first revival of Lanford Wilson’s Burn This. Adam Driver is also set to star in the play, which will open in March at a Broadway theater.

Keri previously starred off-Broadway in Neil LaBute’s Fat Pig. She’s also set to star in Star Wars: Episode IX. Adam, of course, also stars in the Star Wars movies!

Additional casting for the Broadway play will be announced at a later date. Meanwhile, Keri has a big night coming up in September – she’s nominated for an Emmy for her work on The Americans!
