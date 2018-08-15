Khloe Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Hit the Water With Their Boyfriends During Vacation in Mexico

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian hang by the pool while on vacation with their boyfriends – Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson, respectively – in Mexico!

The 22-year-old model and her sister, 34, were spotted lounging by the water on Wednesday (August 15).

Kendall sported a green one-piece, and Khloe wore a brown one-piece with a matching hat, reflective shades, and large hoop earrings, carrying a leopard-print cover-up.

Kendall paired her swimsuit with denim shorts and white sneakers, accessorizing with gold-rimmed sunglasses, smaller hoop earrings, and a necklace as the group took a boat ride to a private island beach off the coast.

Khloe changed into a red dress with a matching cover-up and black and white slides for the boat ride.

Check out Khloe‘s Instagram slideshow from her belated birthday dinner, hosted by her friend Joe Francis earlier this week by the beach, below!

Also pictured inside: Kendall wearing an all-black outfit while stopping by a cafe in West Hollywood, Calif., after arriving home that same day.

FYI: Ben is wearing Gucci slides. Tristan is wearing Nike shorts, Louis Vuitton slides, and a Supreme bag.

15+ pictures inside of Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and their boyfriends on vacation…