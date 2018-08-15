Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Niece Penelope Taking Pictures of Daughter True!

This is such a precious family moment!

Khloe Kardashian posted a picture of her 6-year-old niece Penelope, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, taking pictures of Khloe‘s baby girl, True, who was born in April.

“These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!! 😍😍😍 how blessed am I?!?! P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice),” Khloe captioned the sweet pictures.

