Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 9:56 pm

Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Niece Penelope Taking Pictures of Daughter True!

Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Niece Penelope Taking Pictures of Daughter True!

This is such a precious family moment!

Khloe Kardashian posted a picture of her 6-year-old niece Penelope, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, taking pictures of Khloe‘s baby girl, True, who was born in April.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

“These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!! 😍😍😍 how blessed am I?!?! P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice),” Khloe captioned the sweet pictures.

Check out the sweet series of home photo shoot pictures below!

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr