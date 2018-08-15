Kris Jennner & Mom Mary Jo Enjoy Lunch Together in Beverly Hills!

Top Stories
Wed, 15 August 2018 at 7:52 pm

Kris Jenner and her mom Mary Jo Campbell are grabbing lunch!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch and her mother were seen stepping out after lunch at Nate’n Al Deli on Wednesday (August 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kris and Mary Jo were both all smiles as they made their way out for the day, and both looked super stylish for their lunch outing.

Kris wore a black tracksuit, while Mary Jo wore trousers and a top paired with a red bag and matching red shoes.
