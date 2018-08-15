Liev Schreiber Denies Harassing Photographer: 'I Never Touched Him'

Liev Schreiber is speaking out about being charged with harassment by a photographer who says the actor charged at him on the set of Ray Donovan.

The 50-year-old actor appeared at a court hearing on Tuesday (August 14) in Nyack, N.Y. and filed a motion to dismiss the charges.

“I never touched him, I never touched his body with my body. I was pissed, but that was it. I have nothing else to say,” Liev told The Journal News on the way out of the courthouse.

Sherwood Martinelli, the local photographer who accused Liev of harassment, was outside the building and reportedly shouted “liar” at the actor as he got into his car.

A court date has been set for September 20 to decide on the dismissal motion.