Top Stories
Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Lyric McHenry Dead - Reality Star Dies Hours After Celebrating 26th Birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts PDA with Her New Boyfriend!

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 1:41 am

Liev Schreiber Denies Harassing Photographer: 'I Never Touched Him'

Liev Schreiber Denies Harassing Photographer: 'I Never Touched Him'

Liev Schreiber is speaking out about being charged with harassment by a photographer who says the actor charged at him on the set of Ray Donovan.

The 50-year-old actor appeared at a court hearing on Tuesday (August 14) in Nyack, N.Y. and filed a motion to dismiss the charges.

“I never touched him, I never touched his body with my body. I was pissed, but that was it. I have nothing else to say,” Liev told The Journal News on the way out of the courthouse.

Sherwood Martinelli, the local photographer who accused Liev of harassment, was outside the building and reportedly shouted “liar” at the actor as he got into his car.

A court date has been set for September 20 to decide on the dismissal motion.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Liev Schreiber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Margot Robbie's portrayal of Sharon Tate has the approval of her family - TMZ
  • You need to hear Ariana Grande sing this Celine Dion song - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney unveiled the first image of the actress playing Mulan in live-action film - TooFab
  • Kerry Washington is headed to Hulu in Old City Blues - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber took Hailey Baldwin home to Canada - Just Jared Jr