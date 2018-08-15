Mariah Carey & Daughter Monroe 'Pose Like Mommy' on Vacation!

Mariah Carey has a total mini-me in daughter Monroe!

The 48-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon (August 15) to share a cute photo of she and her 7-year-old daughter posing on the yacht.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

“‘Pose like Mommy!’ 😎⛵👯,” Mariah captioned the below photo as she and Monroe both pose with their knees bent.

Earlier this week, Mariah posted another photo while cozying up to shirtless boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

See the photos below!

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 15, 2018 at 11:44am PDT

See the hot photo of Mariah and Bryan inside…