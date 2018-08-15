Top Stories
Wed, 15 August 2018 at 11:18 pm

Mariah Carey & Daughter Monroe 'Pose Like Mommy' on Vacation!

Mariah Carey & Daughter Monroe 'Pose Like Mommy' on Vacation!

Mariah Carey has a total mini-me in daughter Monroe!

The 48-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon (August 15) to share a cute photo of she and her 7-year-old daughter posing on the yacht.

“‘Pose like Mommy!’ 😎⛵👯,” Mariah captioned the below photo as she and Monroe both pose with their knees bent.

Earlier this week, Mariah posted another photo while cozying up to shirtless boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

