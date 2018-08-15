Mark Wahlberg Adds Chevy Car Salesman To His Resume!

Mark Wahlberg hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show on Tuesday night (August 14) and revealed that he’s added car salesman to his resume.

The 47-year-old actor recently bought a Chevy dealership in Columbus, Ohio. “Are you planning to go into the Witness Relocation Program? Why Columbus? I know why Chevy, they make a fine vehicle,” Stephen joked.

“They’re the best, one of the greatest American brands of all time. Listen, I’ve always been a lover of cars,” Mark expressed. “I drove a tow truck, I worked as a mechanic, I used to do oil changes, tune ups, I love the automobile industry – something I’ve always wanted to be in. I love being in Columbus, we’re about to open Wahlburgers there, we’re already in Cleveland and we have the best deals.”

Mark also talked about his family and promoted his latest film Mile 22 – Watch the full interview below!



