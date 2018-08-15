Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 3:10 pm

Michelle Rodriguez & Jordan Barrett Vacation in Italy Together!

Michelle Rodriguez & Jordan Barrett Vacation in Italy Together!

Michelle Rodriguez and Jordan Barrett look like they’re having a blast on their Italian getaway!

The 40-year-old actress and 22-year-old model were spotted joining some friends on a yacht on Tuesday (August 14) at Beach club La Fontelina on Capri Island in Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle showed off her fit figure in a white bikini while Jordan went shirtless while splashing in the water.

They were also joined by Emily Ratajkowski and producer Mohammed Al Turki.

“Summer 18,” Michelle captioned a photo of the group on her Instagram.

Over the weekend, Michelle and Jordan also stepped out for the Unicef Summer Gala in Porto Cervo.
Just Jared on Facebook
michelle rodriguez jordan barrett vacation in italy 01
michelle rodriguez jordan barrett vacation in italy 02
michelle rodriguez jordan barrett vacation in italy 03
michelle rodriguez jordan barrett vacation in italy 04
michelle rodriguez jordan barrett vacation in italy 05
michelle rodriguez jordan barrett vacation in italy 06
michelle rodriguez jordan barrett vacation in italy 07
michelle rodriguez jordan barrett vacation in italy 08

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jordan Barrett, Michelle Rodriguez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr