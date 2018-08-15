Michelle Rodriguez & Jordan Barrett Vacation in Italy Together!

Michelle Rodriguez and Jordan Barrett look like they’re having a blast on their Italian getaway!

The 40-year-old actress and 22-year-old model were spotted joining some friends on a yacht on Tuesday (August 14) at Beach club La Fontelina on Capri Island in Italy.

Michelle showed off her fit figure in a white bikini while Jordan went shirtless while splashing in the water.

They were also joined by Emily Ratajkowski and producer Mohammed Al Turki.

“Summer 18,” Michelle captioned a photo of the group on her Instagram.

Over the weekend, Michelle and Jordan also stepped out for the Unicef Summer Gala in Porto Cervo.