Milo Ventimiglia Teases Vietnam & Jack-Rebecca First Dates for 'This Is Us' Season 3

Milo Ventimiglia stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (August 14) and teased a younger Jack Pearson, Vietnam flashbacks and Jack and Rebecca’s first dates for the upcoming third season of NBC’s This Is Us!

“What we’re doing this season is Jack goes back to Vietnam, and we explore kind of that younger Jack and what he experienced in war time,” the 41-year-old actor told Jimmy.

“On the positive side, we get to see Jack and Rebecca’s budding love,” Milo continued. “You know, their courtship.”

Milo also talked about about lurking in a hallway to meet his Second Act co-star Jennifer Lopez, and remembers the first time a Gilmore Girls fan stopped him in real life – Watch more after the cut!



