Wed, 15 August 2018 at 12:59 pm

Nat Faxon & Eric Andre Premiere Netflix's 'Disenchantment' - Watch Trailer!

Nat Faxon & Eric Andre Premiere Netflix's 'Disenchantment' - Watch Trailer!

Nat Faxon and Eric Andre flash a smile alongside writer Matt Groening while attending a special screening of their new Netflix animated series Disenchantment held at the Vista Theatre on Tuesday (August 14) in Los Angeles.

The guys were joined at the event by their co-stars Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Maurice LaMarche, David Herman and Billy West.

Disenchantment, the new series from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, follows a “hard-drinking young princess” named Bean, an elf companion named Elfo, and her personal demon named Luci as they encounter all manner of fantasy creatures in a magical kingdom known as Dreamland.

The first set of episodes for the series premieres on August 17 – Watch trailer below!


Disenchantment | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
Credit: Rich Fury; Photos: Getty
