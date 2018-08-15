Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 7:35 pm

Natalie Portman Keeps It Casual While Running Errands in Los Feliz

Natalie Portman Keeps It Casual While Running Errands in Los Feliz

Natalie Portman is on an errand run!

The 37-year-old Annihilation actress was spotted getting an early start on her errands on Wednesday (August 15) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

Natalie kept it casual in a white tee, blue jeans and a pair of flip flops as she headed out for the day.

Natalie recently visited Disneyland earlier in the summer, where she channeled her Star Wars character Padme after bumping into some Stormtroopers. See her cute selfie from her trip to the amusement park!
Just Jared on Facebook
natalie portman august 2018 los feliz 01
natalie portman august 2018 los feliz 02
natalie portman august 2018 los feliz 03
natalie portman august 2018 los feliz 04
natalie portman august 2018 los feliz 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Natalie Portman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Kourtney Kardashian's ex is now "slumming" it - TMZ
  • KJ Apa reveals his biggest addiction - Just Jared Jr
  • Tons of celebs are sending their love to Aretha Franklin - TooFab
  • Crazy Rich Asians is set to make a lot of money at the box office - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A The Middle spinoff is officially in the works - Just Jared Jr