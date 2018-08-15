Nev Schulman's Wife Is Pregnant with Their Second Child

Nev Schulman has just confirmed that his wife, Laura, is pregnant with their second child!

The 33-year-old Catfish host confirmed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “WE GOTTA BUN IN THE OVEN! see ya in January lil’ guy.”

The tweet also included a photo of the family, watching a literal bun in their oven.

The couple are parents to a daughter named Cleo James, who will turn two-year-old in October.

If you missed it, Nev announced last week that his Catfish co-host, Max Joseph, would be leaving the show after seven seasons.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!