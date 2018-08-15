Top Stories
Nev Schulman's Wife Is Pregnant with Their Second Child

Nev Schulman's Wife Is Pregnant with Their Second Child

Nev Schulman has just confirmed that his wife, Laura, is pregnant with their second child!

The 33-year-old Catfish host confirmed the news on his Twitter account, writing, “WE GOTTA BUN IN THE OVEN! see ya in January lil’ guy.”

The tweet also included a photo of the family, watching a literal bun in their oven.

The couple are parents to a daughter named Cleo James, who will turn two-year-old in October.

If you missed it, Nev announced last week that his Catfish co-host, Max Joseph, would be leaving the show after seven seasons.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!
