Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 4:45 pm

Orlando Bloom Has a Mini 'Lord of the Rings' Reunion - See the Pic!

Orlando Bloom had a run in with some of his Lord of the Ring co-stars!

The 41-year-old actor was spotted heading into Chiltern Firehouse on Tuesday night (August 14) in London England.

The night before, Orlando reunited with his LOTR co-stars Sir Ian McKellen and Adam Brown!

He took to his Instagram to share a selfie from the fun evening.

“a dwarf 🧔🏻a wizard 🧙🏻‍♂️and an elf 🧝🏻‍♂️walk into a bar… #lotr,” Orlando captioned the photo.

Check out the pic below…

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

Photos: Backgrid
