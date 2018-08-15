Orlando Bloom Has a Mini 'Lord of the Rings' Reunion - See the Pic!
Orlando Bloom had a run in with some of his Lord of the Ring co-stars!
The 41-year-old actor was spotted heading into Chiltern Firehouse on Tuesday night (August 14) in London England.
The night before, Orlando reunited with his LOTR co-stars Sir Ian McKellen and Adam Brown!
He took to his Instagram to share a selfie from the fun evening.
“a dwarf 🧔🏻a wizard 🧙🏻♂️and an elf 🧝🏻♂️walk into a bar… #lotr,” Orlando captioned the photo.
