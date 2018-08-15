Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Top Stories
Diane Kruger never publicly confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with partner Norman Reedus, and she hasn’t been photographed showing a baby bump until this week.

News broke back in May that the 42-year-old actress was expecting her first child with the 49-year-old The Walking Dead star.

Now, the Daily Mail shared new photos of Diane hailing a cab in New York City on Tuesday (August 14), showing her baby bump.

Congrats again to Diane and Norman on the news of their upcoming baby. See the new photos of Diane here.
