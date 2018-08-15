Top Stories
Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 6:49 pm

Pregnant Hilary Duff & Boyfriend Matthew Koma Share a Cute Kiss Before Lunch in Studio City!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are grabbing some food!

The 30-year-old Younger star and the 31-year-old music producer were spotted together on Wednesday (August 15) in Studio City, Calif.

The pregnant pop star and her boyfriend looked happy together as they shared a sweet kiss before entering the restaurant.

Hilary looked cool and casual in a loose striped white shirt.

“Can’t help but imagine this little girl is growing and blooming in my belly like these roses that keep popping up at our house,” Hilary wrote on her Instagram. See the cute pic!
