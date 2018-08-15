Rose Byrne, Chris O'Dowd, & Ethan Hawke Premiere 'Juliet, Naked' in NYC

Rose Byrne looks pretty in florals as she hits the red carpet at the Juliet, Naked premiere on Tuesday night (August 14) at the Metrograph Theater in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress stepped out for the premiere alongside co-stars Chris O’Dowd and Ethan Hawke.

Also stepping out for the premiere was Rose‘s longtime love Bobby Cannavale along with AnnaSophia Robb.

The film is based on the 2009 book of the same name by Nick Hornby.

It follows Annie and her unlikely transatlantic romance with faded singer-songwriter Tucker Crowe, who happens to be the subject of her boyfriend’s musical obsession.

Juliet, Naked hits theaters on August 17.

Check out the trailer below!

FYI: Rose is wearing a Christian Dior gown, Gianvito Rossi heels, and Sarah Weinstock jewelry.

