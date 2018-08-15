Top Stories
Liam Payne & Cairo Dwek Confirm Romance with These PDA Packed Pics

Pregnant Diane Kruger Photographed for First Time Since Pregnancy News

Wed, 15 August 2018 at 2:15 pm

Rose Byrne On Having a Second Baby & Moving To Brooklyn!

Rose Byrne is making her promo rounds for her latest film Juliet, Naked!

On Wednesday (August 14), the 39-year-old Australian actress stopped by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan to talk about her new film, as well as having her second son with hubby Bobby Cannavale, 8-month-old Rafa.

“There was a bit of an adjustment at first, [our first] Rocco didn’t quite get having the brother,” Rose expressed. “He would sort of wake up in the morning and go, ‘no Rafa, no Rafa’. It’s quite a trauma on them the first few months.”

Rose also talks about why she decided to move to Brooklyn – Watch below!


Rose Byrne on Having a Second Baby

Click inside to watch the rest of Rose Byrne’s appearance on LIVE…


Rose Byrne Recently Moved to Brooklyn
